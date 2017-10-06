Family make emotional plea for help as search for man, missing in Carrick-on-Shannon, enters sixth day

The girlfriend of missing Co Dublin man, Janusz Jasicki, has posted an emotional plea on Facebook, asking people report any detail, no matter how small, to help in the search to find him.

Cat Sawkins put up the post, asking it be shared to as many as possible. She notes: "We are here in Carrick on Shannon trying to find him. There are lots of people helping which I am eternally grateful for. Obviously I am a wreck as are all of his friends and family...If you have any information please please contact the guards, any CCTV, anything at all."

Despite numerous land and water searches, no trace of Janusz has been found. He disappeared on Saturday night, September 30, in Carrick-on-Shannon where he was attending a function.

He was last seen on CCTV at 8.45pm in the Priest's Lane- Main Street area of the town.

The search for Janusz is now entering its sixth day and his family and friends are appealing for anyone who may have seen Janusz on Saturday night last to contact gardai.

Janusz is described as being 5’ 10’’ with light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

If you have any information please contact Carrick-on-Shannon gardai on (071) 9650510.