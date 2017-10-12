Breaking news: Body recovered in search for man missing in Carrick-on-Shannon

A body has been recovered from the Shannon overnight.

Carrick-on-Shannon gardai say the remains were discovered at around 8.30-9pm last night just north of the county town. No formal identification has yet been made however, a search has been ongoing for a Dublin man, Janusz Jasicki who went missing during an event in Carrick-on-Shannon on September 30 last.

Gardai say the body has been removed to Sligo University Hospital for formal identification this morning.