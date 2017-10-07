Met Éireann has promised - you will see the sun today

According to Met Éireann, today, Saturday, will bring a little sunshine; especially early in the day. So it's official - they have promised the sun and we are holding them to that promise.

However, it is well worth noting that this is a somewhat qualified promise i.e. you won't be seeing the sun for long - for goodness sake don't blink or you may miss it.

It will however, be a mainly dry day; just a little light patchy showery rain in places. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a mostly moderate west to northwest breeze.