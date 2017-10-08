YOU VOTED - Mohill and Leitrim Gaels favoured for glory in Observer poll

There will be celebrations in Mohill and Leitrim Gaels tonight - that is if the readers of the Leitrim Observer are correct in their predictions after both clubs were predicted to taste glory in the Leitrim Observer's Online County Final Poll.

Leitrim Gaels are the clear favourites to lift the Frank Reynolds Cup while Mohill will just pip Glencar/Manorhamilton in the Senior Final when the final votes were tallied on Sunday morning.

We asked a simple question - who will win but we also gave the option of a draw and in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final, Mohill pulled in 49% of the vote with Glencar/Manorhamilton close behind with 44%. And strangely, given that there was a draw two years ago, just 7% think it will go to a replay.

In the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final vote, Leitrim Gaels are well out in front with 60% of the public vote, Aughnasheelin pulling in 34% while just 6% believe it will take a second game to decide the tie.

Of course, the players on the field have the biggest say in the destination of both titles but as of this morning, Leitrim GAA fans think the Cups are heading to Mohill and Leitrim Gaels.

FOR MORE ON TODAY'S FINALS, CHECK OUT WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE, OUR TWITTER FEED AND FACEBOOK FOR MORE UPDATES AND NEWS.