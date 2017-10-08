Despite intensive searches there is still no sign of man missing in Carrick-on-Shannon

Intensive searches over the last 24 hours have revealed no trace of missing Dublin man, Janusz Jasicki.

It is over a week since Janusz disappeared while attending an event in Carrick-on-Shannon on September 30.

Last night (Saturday, October 7) Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon conducted checkpoints in the area of Carrick-on-Shannon where Janusz was last seen. The checkpoints were held at approximately the same time at night that Janusz disappeared a week previously.

Intensive searches were also carried throughout Saturday and again today utilising drones and with the assistance of local gardai and garda specialist units, members of the Civil Defence and members of Leitrim's Fire Services.

Inspector Denis Harrington told www.leitrimobserver.ie the search for the missing Dublin man will continue tomorrow morning.

"We are very grateful to the public for all their assistance over the last week and we would ask, once again, that people check their back yards and all vacant houses, sheds and other buildings for any sign of Janusz."

He said Janusz's family and friends greatly appreciated all the kindness and support they have received from the people of Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding areas over the last week.

"This is a very difficult time for them and they have said they really appreciate everything that has been done to help," he said.

Janusz is described as being 5’ 10’’ with light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

If you have any information which could help with the search for Janusz please contact Carrick-on-Shannon gardai on (071) 9650510.





