Fundraising for Action Breast Cancer in Leitrim

On Friday next, October 13th, members from Carrick-on-Shannon Guild of ICA and their many many volunteers are fundraising for Action Breast Cancer / Paint it Pink Campaign Irish Cancer Society.

Please give generously to their collectors at the following venues: Tesco, Aldi, Supervalu, Corrib Oil filling station. Please turn up at the venues they have arranged with you and should any problem arise please phone 0863707470 and they will get a replacement volunteer.

A big thank you to all.

We won't give up until Cancer does.