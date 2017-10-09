Deputy Martin Kenny calls for Divorce Certificate to preserve confidentiality

Speaking in the Dáil on the Pensions and Civil Registration Bill 2017, Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny suggested that there should be a divorce certificate available to people whose Irish marriages are dissolved.

“This Bill deals with births, deaths and marriages, for all of which there are certificate issued in this state. This is not the case, however, for people who get divorced. This means that to prove divorce for any administrative reason, a person must provide their court decree and court order dissolving their former marriage," he pointed out.

“This document may contain personal details, such as custody arrangements for any children, payment of maintenance and reasons for the divorce. These are details which a person may not want to share outside the court or with their legal advisors, but if, for example, a woman who had been using her husband’s surname while married, gets divorced, she might want to change her passport back to her original name.

“At present, this means she has to provide the passport office with her court documents, including all the details of her divorce. Surely, some kind of divorce certificate could be formulated to avoid this. This document does not need to include any more information than the names of the parties of the divorce and the date of the dissolution of the marriage. This would preserve the confidentiality of the parties involved while allowing administrative processes to take place.”