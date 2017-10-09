Minister updates plans for new 90-bed unit at St. Patrick's Hospital

Senator Feighan has received an update on the new 90-bed unit planned for St. Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon by the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Jim Daly.

“I raised this matter in the Seanad last week and Minister Daly, who was present in the chamber, pointed out that like all health care infrastructure developments, including the 90-bed unit, require a lead-in time to complete the various stages. These stages include appraisal, project brief, design feasibility, a review of costing estimates, and finalisation of financing.

“The Minister informed me that the project is currently at appraisal stage and is proceeding according to capital planning guidelines.

“The development planned on the grounds of St. Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon is being delivered by means of a public private partnership mechanism, which is at an early stage of the development. The Minister said that it was not possible at this point to give a detailed timeline for the delivery of each stage of the project. However, he expected that the facility will be operational by the fourth quarter in 2021.

“I thanked the Minister for his ongoing commitment to the project and it is important that this long-awaited 90-bed unit is delivered as soon as possible for Carrick-on-Shannon and surrounding areas.

“This Government is clearly committed to the building of this new community nursing home and €60m has already been ring-fenced to ensure this new state-of-the-art building will replace existing beds where the physical environment does require significant improvement,” Senator Feighan said.