The Leitrim Talking Newspaper has been operated by volunteers for over twenty years providing free weekly audio recordings of the Leitrim Observer Newspaper for those with reading difficulties.

They record from a studio kindly provided by the Carrick Business Campus and distribute the recordings on memory stick with the help of An Post at no charge to their clients.

Do you know someone with reading difficulties that could benefit from receiving a free recording of the Leitrim Observer Newspaper each week, if so please contact Peter on 0861539699.

If you would like to join the rota of volunteers who produce the talking newspaper then please call the same number.