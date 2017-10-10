#puppypatrol
Appeal to find owners of dog found wandering near Rossinver, Co Leitrim
The male dog has distinctive different coloured eyes.
Leitrim Animal Welfare are appealing to the public to find the owner of a young dog found straying in Rossinver area of the county earlier this week.
The male collie dog is thin and a little scared.
If you are the owner or think you may be able to help get this dog back to his owners then please contact Leitrim Animal Welfare on (071) 964 8300.
