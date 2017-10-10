Gardai appeal for witnesses following Sligo drug discovery

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help following the discovery of €100,000 worth of ecstasy (MDMA) on October 3, 2017 near Ballisodare, Co Sligo.

At about 12.30pm on October 3 a man walking his dog discovered a package at Glenwood, Ballisadare. Gardaí were notified and a search of the package uncovered powder and tablets which have been confirmed to be Ecstasy with a street value of €100,000.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have visited the area in the days leading up to October 3 or anyone who noticed any activity in the area, to contact them at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700.