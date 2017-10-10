Senator Frank Feighan welcomes commitment in budget to advance the N4 Collooney-Castlebaldwin upgrade

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed a funding commitment in the Government’s Budget to advance the upgrade of the N4 Collooney-Castlebaldwin road.

“The Government’s Budget has given a clear commitment to provide vital funding in 2018 for this very important project. With planning permission already secured, this commitment to further funding will allow this road widening scheme to advance to construction stage," he said.

“Upgrading this infrastructure will be of huge benefit to the region in terms of attracting investment. It will also be good news to local communities who have campaigned heavily to make this stretch of road safer. I am delighted that this project is a stated priority by this Government."