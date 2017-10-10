Leitrim Male Choir in Jamestown this Friday evening

Enda Stenson and Enda McGloin in association with St. Ciaran's Services and St. Mary's OsKaRs present the Leitrim Male Choir in The Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown this Friday, October 13 at 8pm.

Under the baton of Siobhan Talbot and musical director Alla Crosbie, the event will also feature Brian Mostyn Traditional Group, Orla and Eamon Daly, together with two of Leitrim's foremost female performers, Edwina McNulty and Cáit Sammon Cullen.

Admission is €10. Proceeds will be divided between St. Ciaran's Services and St. Mary's OsKaRs.

Please support.