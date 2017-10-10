New Community Training Centre to open in Carrick-on-Shannon

A new Community Training Centre (CTC) will open on the 23rd October 2017, in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The centre will initially be located at No. 2 Park Lane, moving to Unit 1 Northwest Business and Technology Park in February 2018.

Community Training Centres provide training and education to young unemployed people and early school leavers aged between 16 and 21 years.

The CTC will be established and supported by Sligo CTC, which is operating since 1984 in Sligo.

Sligo CTC is managed by Gavin Dykes, supported by a voluntary Board of Management and funded by MSLETB.

One course, hairdressing, will initially be provided in Carrick-on-Shannon with a catering course coming on stream in 2018.

Each course will run over two years, and may include work placements with trainees striving to achieve Level 3 QQI certification.

Additional modules in computers, literacy and numeracy will be provided in the CTC.

Young people over 18 years may apply directly to Leitrim CTC or through Intreo, at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. Under 18-year-olds should contact Leitrim CTC directly.

ETB Training Allowances apply. Childcare, rent and travel allowances apply where applicable.

Recruitment is currently under way.

For further information contact Paul 087 6601002 or Gavin 086 2345061.

Email: enquiries@leitrimctc.com