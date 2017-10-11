Sunshine this morning but a few showers will return this afternoon

According to Met Éireann, the rain will clear quickly this morning and some sunshine will develop. However there will be a few showers too this afternoon but the evening will be dry again. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees. Rather windy at first but southwest winds will ease this afternoon and veer westerly.



Tonight

Dry and clear in most areas overnight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly winds.