Cloudy weather for most of today

Today will start dry and bright with some sunshine. However, it will become cloudy in the afternoon followed by outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. It will become breezy as well in the afternoon with fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees.



Tonight

Tonight will be mild and humid with further light rain or drizzle and it will stay breezy. The rain will turn heavy at times in coastal regions. Temperatures not lower than 12 or 13 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.