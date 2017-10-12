BREAKING NEWS: Body found in Carrick-on-Shannon confirmed as that of missing man Janusz Jasicki

The body of a male discovered in the Shannon at approximately 8.45pm last night, Wednesday, October 11, has been positively identified as that of missing Dublin man, Janusz Jasicki.

A statement from the Garda Press Office this afternoon confirmed the remains of a male were brought to Sligo University Hospital Mortuary after they was found last night near Carrick-on-Shannon.

The remains were positively identified as that of Janusz Jasicki earlier today and a post mortem will be carried out today.

Mr Jasicki disappeared during an event in Carrick-on-Shannon on September 30 last and his family and friends traveled to the area to assist gardai and emergency services with numerous searches over the last 11 days.

Local gardai have thanked everyone for their assistance with the search for Mr Jasicki in recent days.