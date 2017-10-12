Chance to bring joy to a child's life with the shoebox appeal

Irish charity Team Hope, has launched its much-loved by all, Christmas Shoebox Appeal this week. This simple practical act of kindness, with people all over Ireland wrapping and filling an ordinary shoebox, can mean “the whole of Christmas wrapped

up in a shoebox...”, said Carol Hennessey, National Christmas Shoebox Appeal Manager.

This year we’d love to see counties Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo donate even more shoebox gifts, to exceed the total of over 254,000 received last year.

These counties alone contributed 33,858 to this total last year. So Team Hope is asking everyone to get involved by ordering their Christmas Shoebox Appeal leaflets online at www.teamhope.ie/christmas-shoebox-appeal. Remember #everyshoeboxcounts.

“We are so pleased when we get to hear and see pictures of stories about some of the children that receive your donated shoebox gifts,” said Carol Hennessey. “Like little Mancoba and his friends who were so excited when we came in to his playschool in Swaziland. He had never seen so many toys that were all for him! He loved his toy cars and truck and played with them on the desk”.

Team Hope knows how to get shoebox gifts to the neediest of children overseas. To date, over 3.5 million children have received a shoebox gift from Ireland. These shoebox gifts have brought smiles, laughter, some hope and a little of God’s love to children in over twenty of the world’s poorest countries. Children living on the margins of society, often on less than a €1 a day, who think they’ve been forgotten. Very often it’s the first time for many of these children to receive a gift, which gives them dignity and hope.

So get wrapping and filling! Make sure you donate your shoebox gift through Team Hope’s Drop-Off points by 10th November, this year’s deadline. Nationwide Drop-Off points again this year include AXA; FastFit/FirstStop branches and Toymaster stores.

Details of local Drop-Off points will be available later in October online www.teamhope.ie

On behalf of all the children who will get Team Hope’s Shoeboxes from Ireland, thank you for sharing your love and kindness in this way and making a difference in these children's lives.