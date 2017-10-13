Thank you from the friends and family of Janusz Jasicki

The friends and family of Janusz Jasicki, whose body was discovered on Wednesday night after an 11 day search, have issued a thank you statement to the people of Carrick-on-Shannon for their all their help and assistance during this harrowing time.

The Leitrim Observer received the following from them: "On behalf of myself and very dear friends of Janusz we would like to thank the whole community of Carrick-on-Shannon and surrounding areas... it's been a difficult time for us all.

"To the people who offered their support and help we all very grateful: Glancys pub; James in the town house across from Murtaghs bar for putting us up with accommodation; The community who's dropped in food and soup....The great work Carrick-on-Shannon garda tirelessly carried out with the civil defence and fire department. We are forever grateful. Thank you all...from Janusz's friend Gavin O'Toole."

Mr Jasicki disappeared during an event in Carrick-on-Shannon on September 30 last and his family and friends traveled to the area to assist gardai and emergency services with numerous searches over the 11 days.

Local gardai have also thanked everyone for their assistance with the search for Mr Jasicki in recent days.