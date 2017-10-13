Deaths notices for Friday, October 13, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Egan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Nora (Norrie) Egan, nee McDermott, Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, peacefully, at The Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Brian and sons Noel, Gerrard and Cecil. Sadly missed by her sons Bernard, Joe and Eddie, daughters Mary Eithne, Irene, Carmel and Pauline, sister Beatrice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at her residence today, Friday, October 13th, from 11 o'clock until 6 o'clock. Removal at 7 o'clock to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving 8 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Philip McManus, Lucan, Dublin / Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

Philip McManus, Hillcrest, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Glangevlin, Co. Cavan on October 10th. 2017, suddenly. Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, Declan’s fiancée Laura, sister Madeline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Jeremiah (Jerry) Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo and St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair

Jeremiah (Jerry) Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo and St.Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, peacefully on October 10 at St Phelim's Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Josphine, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother James, sister Agnes, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair on Friday evening from 6pm until 7pm with removal on Saturday morning arriving St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

John Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim

John Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on October 11 at U.C.H.G Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Myra and brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his sister Ita, brothers Leo and Brendan, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Mary's Church Foxfield arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's new cemetery, Foxfield.

Barry Phelan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Dublin

Suddenly, at his home, Anvile Court, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore today Friday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Canon Brian McNamara, Main Street, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Canon Brian McNamara, Derrylin and formerly Parish Priest of Killesher, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, onWednesday, 11th October. Requiem Mass today, Friday, at 12 noon in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Killesher.

May they all rest in peace.