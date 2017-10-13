St Michael's GAA seek public support in 'Moments in Time' competition

EirGrid is running the 'EirGrid Moments in Time' campaign as part of its timing partnership with the GAA and St Michael's GAA Club which caters for the Ardcarne and Cootehall area of Roscommon has been chosen among the three Connacht finalists.

GAA clubs who entered are in with a chance of winning a brand new digital clock and scoreboard for their GAA club.

The St. Michael's GAA club entry which is a photograph of the club's younger members, taken as part of the club's 75 year anniversary, has been chosen as one of the top three photographs in Connacht and in order to secure top spot they are seeking the help of the public.

The winner will be decided by the number of votes received on Facebook. Voting is open to everyone on Facebook and this is where they need your help.

To vote, click here, select the St. Michael's photo which is of the children in the number '75' formation. Then simply 'like' the photo (not the post) and share it with your friends asking them to do the same.

Voting closes at noon on Monday October 16.