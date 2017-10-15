Cups against Cancer in Carrick-on-Shannon

The Cups Against Cancer Afternoon Tea takes place on Friday 20th October from 4-6pm.

The fundraising event is being organised by Aine Shanley from Focal Point Opticians who told the Observer "Along with all of you who would like to support the ICC and Breast Cancer Research we would really like to see those people who have been affected, directly or indirectly by Cancer to avail of this experience."

Cups Against Cancer is the October campaign by the Irish Cancer Society to help fight Breast Cancer and raise awareness. Aine said "By hosting a Cups against cancer event we are supporting patients with breast cancer and their families. The donations from our afternoon tea will fund research and support services for breast cancer patients across Ireland!

"I am privileged to welcome our guest speakers, who volunteer to attend events such as this on their own time.

"Our first speaker is cancer survivor and renowned author of two inspiring books - " Not The Year You Had Planned" and "Stronger Than Yesterday" Cathy McCarthy.

"Cathy who lives in Dublin is originally from Athlone, she will be speaking about her personal experience, her journey through treatment and post treatment and how her books have inspired others who find themselves, or a family member in that situation.

"Both of Cathys' book have received excellent reviews, one quoting "Brilliant resource for anyone under treatment for cancer, whether chemotherapy, radiotherapy and recovery. Many case studies and wide experience of the author."

The next speaker Michael Reilly is from Roscommon, he will be representing the Irish Cancer Society (ICC) and in particular the "Care to Drive" transport Plan which was put in place by the ICC and St. Vincents Uni. Hospital.

These volunteer drivers transport cancer patients to and from hospital appointments, collecting them at their door, bringing to appointment and home again.

In the first year 96 of these wonderful volunteers covered a total of 34,000km over 1,132 journeys. Michael himself has been a volunteer since October 2015 and has completed nearly 100 drives to date!

Aine added "We will also have local lady Antoinette Tivnan present on the day with a new initiative she has come up with called "The Cancer Care Pack" This is a pack for both male and female patients who are undergoing treatment at present, she will speak about the products included and how patients will benefit from them.

"It is nice to have the opportunity to give something back to a wonderful charity like this, the work they do in supporting patients and their families is invaluable and so inspiring."