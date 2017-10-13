Table Quiz tonight in Manorhamilton

To mark the conclusion of the season Manorhamilton Tennis Club are hosting a Quiz Night in Gurn’s Bar starting at 9.30pm sharp tonight, Friday, October 13. With prizes and finger food, fun and frolics, it should be a good night.

Manorhamilton Tennis Club Annual Tournament

Mary McMorrow, Secretary, Manorhamilton Tennis Club, in statement to the Observer commented “I want to thank all concerned in making our Autumn Tournament a great success, three events played over the last weekend of the month.

“The Ladies Doubles Winners were Bernie McManus & Mary McGurrin, runners up being Marian Coyne and Siobhan Clancy.

“In the Men’s Doubles Garry Blake and Tony Comiskey narrowly overcame Shay Coyne and John Fallon by two games in the Round Robin Format.

“There was an even closer contest in the Mixed Doubles, as Mary McMorrow and Tony Comiskey squeezed past Shane Keaney and Katie McManus by just one game.

“A special thanks also to Mary Creegan who guested from Carrick-on-Shannon Tennis Club.

“Afterwards, we relaxed in the soothing Autumnal sunshine, with our traditional barbeque, cakes, flans and all the other goodies our dedicated committee and club members provided.

“Cheese and wine was on the menu, supplied by our local vintner Pascal Boniechon, the proprietor of the “French Market”.

“Burgers, sausages and chicken as ever, donated by McMorrow’s Meats, making sure we didn’t go home hungry that evening. Also thanks to the event organizers namely Mary Gilgunn, John Fallon and Sean McGagh.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all the competitors, for without them there would be no Tournament.

“Roll on springtime where we can do it all over again,” Mary concluded.