Win tickets to Drumshanbo's Fear Factory with the Leitrim Observer

Once again Drumshanbo will be over run with ghosts and goblins, skeletons and vampires, crazy witches and dreadful warlocks this Halloween.

Do you have the nerve to visit them at the Fear factory in their new home at the Enterprise Centre?

Well if you think you are brave enough to take on the challenge the Leitrim Observer in association with An Tostal festival is offering you the chance to win tickets to experience the Halloween horrors.

See poster below for full details on our colouring competition.