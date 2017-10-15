International Credit Union Day this Thursday

For over 50 years, credit unions in Ireland have been trusted to meet the financial, economic and social needs of their local communities. They are central to the everyday lives of millions of members.

Credit unions remain popular and continue to succeed because we have stayed true to our values and ethos. While the future will bring opportunities for growth and innovation, we will be at the heart of communities, serving members’ best interests.

On Thursday, October 19, Irish credit unions will join credit unions in other communities around the world to celebrate International Credit Union Day®.

This year’s theme, “Dreams Thrive Here” celebrates how credit unions serve as catalysts to make personal choices and career paths real.

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that provide an effective and viable alternative to for-profit financial institutions for over 231 million members in 109 countries worldwide.

More than 68,000 credit unions exist globally, providing a plethora of financial services for their members, recognised as a force for positive economic and social change.

Credit unions are unique because they are not-for-profit, democratically controlled, member-owned cooperatives.

Credit unions pool their members’ assets to provide low-cost loans and other financial services in the best interest of the members, not to earn shareholder profits.

Credit unions play a vital role in the economic development and stability of the communities they serve, helping people improve their lives through access to affordable financial services and making the world a better place to live.

Across the island of Ireland, 3.5 million people enjoy the benefits of credit union membership. This International Credit Union Day, we hope everyone will join us in celebrating the credit union difference, our proud cooperative heritage and the wonderful opportunities credit unions and cooperatives offer members every day.