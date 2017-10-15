IT Sligo Open Day

Student of all ages who are planning to go on to third level studies next year will have a terrific opportunity to see what undergraduate life is like at IT Sligo at the Institute’s Open Day on Thursday, October 19th, from 10am-2pm.

Second level pupils, prospective mature students, teachers, parents and others who may be just curious to learn more about what’s on offer at the Institute’s will be there.

As students juggle future options and college choices, the Open Day event always proves popular, attracting some 2,000 visitors.

Dara McGoldrick, Student Recruitment officer at IT Sligo, says: “There’s a tremendous buzz about the campus on Open Day, with plenty of colour and fun as well as the important business of giving our visitors key information and insights.

“We’re expecting lots of Leaving Cert year and transition year students but we’re also welcoming older people, many of whom may missed out on Higher Education previously and are now interested in finding out what’s involved in studying at IT Sligo.

“Our location alone is an enormous plus factor. Unlike many other third level institutions where campuses are dispersed, we have a single campus site, which creates a sociable and intimate atmosphere. We have international standard sporting and gym facilities on campus at the Knocknarea Arena, and there’s a wealth of top standard student accommodation on our doorstep.”

During Open Day, visitors can watch exhibitions and demonstrations, learn about work placements and internships and discover careers available through qualifications gained in the Institute’s core disciplines of Business and Social Sciences, Engineering and Design and Science.

Throughout the event, there will be a rolling programme of talks and workshops that will shine a light on an eclectic range of courses, from performing arts to biopharmaceutical science, childcare education to applied archaeology, mechatronic and precision engineering to accounting, sports and marketing.

Staff members and current students will be on hand to act as guides and provide advice about individual courses and facilities, what campus social life is like and other topics such as fees, the Institute’s valuable Sports Scholarship scheme and progression to postgraduate research.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the Institute’s recently refurbished School of Business & Social Sciences building which provides a transformed learning environment for students.

IT Sligo’s Open Day takes place on Thursday, October 19th, from 10am to 2pm.

For more information, visit itsligo.ie/openday.