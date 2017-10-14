Saturday's local death notices

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Egan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Nora (Norrie) Egan, nee McDermott, Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, peacefully, at The Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Brian and sons Noel, Gerrard and Cecil. Sadly missed by her sons Bernard, Joe and Eddie, daughters Mary Eithne, Irene, Carmel and Pauline, sister Beatrice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Jeremiah (Jerry) Harrington, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Jeremiah (Jerry) Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo and St.Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, peacefully on October 10 at St Phelim's Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Josphine, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother James, sister Agnes, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 12 noon today, Saturday, with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

John Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim

John Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on October 11 at U.C.H.G Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Myra and brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his sister Ita, brothers Leo and Brendan, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Foxfield, today Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's new cemetery, Foxfield.

May they all rest in peace.