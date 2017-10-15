All outpatient appointments in Sligo University Hospital are cancelled tomorrow

Due to the weather warnings issued by Met Eireann directly related to storm Ophelia, all outpatient appointments in Sligo University Hospital are cancelled for Monday, 16th October.

Patients are advised not to travel to the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

The hospital will be in contact with this group of patients to reschedule their appointment as quickly as possible.

The Emergency Department remains open 24/7 and the Acute Assessment Unit in the hospital will be operational.