Leitrim meeting to look at Geoengineering

A public meeting is taking place in The Abbey Bar, Fenagh on Wednesday, October 18 at 8pm focusing on The Geoengineering of Our World.

The Geoengineering of our world - Exposing the global agenda of weather modification for economic & environmental manipulation & degradation, via advanced electromagnetic frequency technology.

A talk by Rob Deutsch from UK

* Have you noticed the unusual lines in the sky that are being emitted from jet aircraft, as well as the unusual cloud patterns?

* Have you noticed the regular reduction of real blue sky, replaced by a heavy metallic-looking haze?

* Have you wondered why there is an increase in earthquakes and bizarre weather patterns, that we are told is caused by 'climate change'?

* Have you wondered why there is so much increase in respiratory problems, as well as dementia and memory loss?

www.WhyInTheWorldAreTheySpraying.com

www.CoalitionAgainstGeoengineering.org

www.GlobalSkyWatch.com

www.GeoengineeringWatch.org