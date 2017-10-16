How to prepare for Ophelia's arrival

As we wait for the impact of Ophelia there are things you can do to prepare for its arrival.

Emergency services are advising people to have torches ready with new batteries and spare batteries. Only use candles if absolutely necessary as they pose a fire hazard.

Make sure your phone is fully charged and put any battery draining apps to sleep or put your phone on battery conservation mode.

If you run a stove on gas cylinders then check to ensure you have a full cylinder.

Have food which doesn't need to be cooked in case of power outages - breads and fillings for sandwiches etc.

If you have a trampoline either dismantle it or turn it upside-down and pin it with heavier objects to stop it from becoming a hazard.

Store away all garden furniture and decorations which may become a hazard in high winds.

Lock away your garbage bins in a shed, or, if that isn't possible, put a heavy weight such as a concrete block on the lids to stop them becoming a hazard.

Bring your pets indoors or put them in a secure shed with plenty of bedding, food and water, do not leave them outside to fend for themselves.

Get batteries for a radio so that you can stay up to date with all emergency updates and news reports.

Stay away from windows at the height of the storm and do not go outside for any reason once the storm hits.

Avoid making any unnecessary trips today. Be sensible and don't attempt to drive a motorcycle, cycle a bike or walk on roads as you may be blown into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Don't forget to check on isolated or elderly neighbours. Make sure they have enough supplies to get them through this storm and make sure to help them secure anything outside of their home to minimise danger to themselves and their property.