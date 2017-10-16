An Post announces post offices to close at 12pm due to storm ophelia

An Post has announced that all post offices across the country will close at 12pm today as a result of Storm Ophelia while postal deliveries have already been heavily disrupted in many areas.

A statement released by An Post stated, "National post office network will close all offices from midday #StormOphelia some offices already disrupted as storm nears."

An earlier release conformed mail deliveries in counties Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon will cease before 12pm.

"Due to the red weather alert issued by Met Eireann, postal deliveries and Post Office services will be disrupted today, Monday 16th October. An Post is monitoring the situation on a county-by-county basis and we are taking advice from Met Eireann and the National Emergency Coordination Committee

"Mail delivery and collection services have been suspended everywhere except for counties: Dublin, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Louth, Longford, Cavan, Roscommon and Monaghan. In these counties, services will cease before 12 Noon to ensure staff safety."