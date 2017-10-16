#ophelia
Hundreds of businesses and services are closed today as a result of Hurricane Ophelia
The eye of the storm - Ophelia at 8.30am
The following businesses and services are closed today as a result of Storm Ophelia
- All schools and creches are closed across the country
- All Dunnes Stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are closed.
- Bus Éireann will not operate any nationwide services, including the Expressway, from 5am until 2pm - when a decision will be made on further services.
- All customer appointments cancelled today across Ireland incl Intreo, DEASP, Independant Appeals Service & Jobpath.
- The offices and operations of Leitrim Development Company will be closed from 10.30 am today
- Local Link bus services have been cancelled today.
- All outpatient appointments in Sligo University Hospital are cancelled today.
- An Post will cease all deliveries at 12 noon.
- All driver theory test, driving test, and National Driver Licensing centres will be closed.
- Coillte has closed all its forests across the country and no public access is permitted until further notice.
- Pennys branches are closed.
- Debenhams branches are all closed.
- Newtowngore Engineering is closed.
We will update this list as they day goes on.
