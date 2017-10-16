Hundreds of businesses and services are closed today as a result of Hurricane Ophelia

The following businesses and services are closed today as a result of Storm Ophelia

All schools and creches are closed across the country

All Dunnes Stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are closed.

Bus Éireann will not operate any nationwide services, including the Expressway, from 5am until 2pm - when a decision will be made on further services.

All customer appointments cancelled today across Ireland incl Intreo, DEASP, Independant Appeals Service & Jobpath.

The offices and operations of Leitrim Development Company will be closed from 10.30 am today

Local Link bus services have been cancelled today.

All outpatient appointments in Sligo University Hospital are cancelled today.

An Post will cease all deliveries at 12 noon.

All driver theory test, driving test, and National Driver Licensing centres will be closed.

Coillte has closed all its forests across the country and no public access is permitted until further notice.

Pennys branches are closed.

Debenhams branches are all closed.

Newtowngore Engineering is closed.

We will update this list as they day goes on.