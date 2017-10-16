#ophelia

Hundreds of businesses and services are closed today as a result of Hurricane Ophelia

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Hurricane Ophelia

The eye of the storm - Ophelia at 8.30am

The following businesses and services are closed today as a result of Storm Ophelia

  • All schools and creches are closed across the country
  • All Dunnes Stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are closed.
  • Bus Éireann will not operate any nationwide services, including the Expressway, from 5am until 2pm  - when a decision will be made on further services.
  • All customer appointments cancelled today across Ireland incl Intreo, DEASP, Independant Appeals Service & Jobpath.
  • The offices and operations of Leitrim Development Company will be closed from 10.30 am today
  • Local Link bus services have been cancelled today.
  • All outpatient appointments in Sligo University Hospital are cancelled today.
  • An Post will cease all deliveries at 12 noon.
  • All driver theory test, driving test, and National Driver Licensing centres will be closed.
  • Coillte has closed all its forests across the country and no public access is permitted until further notice.
  • Pennys branches are closed.
  • Debenhams branches are all closed.
  • Newtowngore Engineering is closed.

We will update this list as they day goes on.