UPDATE
Council offices to close from 12.30pm
All offices and libraries to close
Aras an Chontae.
Leitrim County Council’s Crisis Management Team has met and reviewed the up to date position in relation to the Red Weather Alert arising from Hurricane Ophelia which is anticipated to impact on the North West from 3p.m. today.
In the interests of public and staff safety, it has been decided that all offices and libraries of Leitrim County Council are closed from 12.30p.m on Monday, 16th October 2017.
