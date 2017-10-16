Warning water supplies could be impacted by Storm Ophelia

Irish Water has issued a special press statement warning that water supply may be impacted as a result of Storm Ophelia.

Incident plans are in place and crews are on standby to deal with the effects of the storm.

The statement notes: "Irish Water recognises that the predicted conditions are likely to result in power outages at critical water and wastewater installations which could compromise service delivery. Heavy rainfall may also increase the risk of flooding.

"Power outages may impact the operation of our water treatment plants which would compromise the safety of drinking water. Where risk arises, working with the HSE, Irish Water will impose precautionary Boil Water Notices as necessary."

Irish Water is collating information on outages and other issues and will be updating the Irish Water website constantly during this crisis. See here.

Irish Water has warned that crews will be unlikely to be able to respond to breakdowns in plants until it is safe to do so and this may lead to a loss of service for a period. However Irish Water and Local Authorities crews will respond as quickly as possible to restore services when it is safe to do so.

If you have issues with your water supply please view the service supply map on www.water.ie, visit twitter at @IWCare or call Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water is also asking members of the public to only call if the customer care number if there is an emergency as there are staff shortages in their call centre in Cork today.

"If there is a high volume of calls there may be some delay in getting through, we are grateful for your patience and cooperation," said a spokesperson.