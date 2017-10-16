Ophelia: Mandate condemn Tesco’s 'irresponsible behaviour' during storm Ophelia

Mandate Trade Union has condemned Tesco Ireland for refusing to confirm all stores in Ireland will close today for the duration of storm Ophelia.

Tesco is the last major retailer leaving stores open today and Mandate is calling on management to confirm the closure of all stores before 1pm.

Mandate has written to all major retail employers in Ireland with the following confirming closure:

Debenhams

Dunnes Stores

Penneys

Marks & Spencer

Supervalu MOPI

Heatons

Arnotts

Brown Thomas

Supervalu Pettitts

Argos

Shaws

Garveys (Kerry)

Easons

PTSB

Caulfields Supervalu

Dozens of Mandate Trade Union members from Tesco Ireland have been in contact with the Union stating they have been requested to attend work.

Gerry Light, Mandate Trade Union Assistant General Secretary said this is outrageous.

“Right now there are Tesco workers making their way into their shop because they are afraid they will be penalised for not showing up. Some are being forced to take taxi’s because they cannot avail of public transport.”

He added, “Why is it that all of Tesco’s competitors can put their workers safety first, with most of them confirming that their workers will still be paid for the day, and yet the most profitable retailer of all is forcing this unneccessary situation on their workers?”

Mr Light has called on Tesco to confirm all stores will be closed before 1pm today.

He concluded by saying, “Credit must be given to all of the other retailers who have put their workers first.”