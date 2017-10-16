Ophelia

Leitrim prepares for arrival of storm Ophelia

Reporter:

The eye of the storm - Ophelia at 8.30am

With Leitrim and the rest of the country gearing up for the imminent arrival of Ophelia many have been taking to social media to give updates on how conditions are throughout the county.

The wind has picked up considerably since this morning.

Businesses throughout the county have closed their doors early due to safety concerns ahead of the arrival of Ophelia, including Gurns' in Manorhamilton.

Tesco has confirmed the closure of its Carrick-on-Shannon store from 12pm due to the storm.

It certainly appears to be getting darker in Fenagh.

There are still blue skies to be found but the wind is picking up significantly.

The calm before the storm.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution throughout the day.