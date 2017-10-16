Bus Éireann suspend all services for the rest of day due to Ophelia

Bus Éireann will continue suspension of all services for the remainder of the day (Monday), in line with advice to the public not to travel.

It is planned that a full schedule of services will resume from tomorrow morning (Tuesday) at 5am. This includes all Bus Éireann services, the Expressway network, School Transport Scheme, Eurolines and GoBE services.

Some School Transport Scheme services – which travel on minor roads – could be curtailed tomorrow morning or diverted due to flooding or fallen trees.

Updates can be found at www.buseireann.ie and on Twitter and Facebook.