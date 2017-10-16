Supermacs restaurants are closed today

Supermacs restaurants throughout the country will remain closed today.

Locally this impacts the restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A statement from Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh noted: "In the interests of the safety of our staff and customers in view of the severe weather warnings we have taken the decision to close all our Supermac’s restaurants today, Monday 16th October. Restaurants will re-open as normal on Tuesday 17th October."