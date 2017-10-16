Bus Éireann suspend all services for the rest of day

Bus Éireann will continue suspension of all services for the remainder of the day (October 16th), in line with advice to the public not to travel.

It is planned that a full schedule of services will resume from tomorrow morning (October 17th) at 5am.

This includes all Bus Éireann services, the Expressway network, School Transport Scheme, Eurolines and GoBE services.

Some School Transport Scheme services – which travel on minor roads – could be curtailed tomorrow morning or diverted due to flooding or fallen trees.

They will be providing updates on www.buseireann.ie and on Twitter and Facebook @buseireann and to local, regional and national media.

They apologise for any inconvenience caused but safety of passengers and their employees is the utmost priority at this time.