UPDATED at 3pm: Power outages reported as Storm Ophelia closes in on Leitrim

Over 3,000 homes in the south Leitrim area are currently without power as a result of Storm Ophelia.

As of 3pm today, power outages have been reported in Jamestown, Arigna, Drumshanbo, Eslin, Killeshandra, Carrigallen, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Killeshandra and Gortletteragh.

At least 10 homes are without power in the Eslin area of Mohill; 863 homes in the Carrigallen area and a futher 246 in Killeshandra area are also without power this afternoon.

By far the biggest outage reported is one impacting the wider Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village area with 1,333 homes and businesses now without power.

A further 405 properties are also without power in the Longford/Gortletteragh area.

A further 30 homes in the Belturbet area near the Cavan/Leitrim border are also reported to be without power.

ESB Networks are warning people there is a significant risk of downed power lines as a result of Storm Ophelia. Please remain indoors during their storm and, when it is over, do not attempt to move downed trees and do not approach fallen power lines.

If you see or know of damaged lines or damage to the network ring ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999.