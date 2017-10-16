Dromahair to Sligo road impassable due to fallen trees

Sligo County Council have issued a warning that the Dromahair to Sligo Road (via Parke's Castle) is currently impassable as a result of two trees that have fallen, approximately three kilometres past the castle, in the direction of Sligo.

