#Ophelia
Dromahair to Sligo road impassable due to fallen trees
Sligo County Council have issued a warning that the Dromahair to Sligo Road (via Parke's Castle) is currently impassable as a result of two trees that have fallen, approximately three kilometres past the castle, in the direction of Sligo.
Dromahair to #Sligo Road R286 blocked. 2 trees down 3km Sligo side of Parkes Castle. Road not passable. #Ophelia— Sligo County Council (@sligococo) October 16, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on