Train services suspended for the remainder of the day

#Ophelia

News Reporter

Carrick-on-Shannon Train Station

Irish Rail have announced that all remaining departures for today on all routes - DART, Dublin Commuter, Intercity, Cork Commuter and Regional - are now suspended for the remainder of today, due to weather warnings for Hurricane Ophelia.


It is hoped to resume services from first trains on Tuesday, October 17 on all routes. However, this is dependent on any fallen trees, debris or other damage being cleared from lines.