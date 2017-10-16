#Ophelia
Train services suspended for the remainder of the day
Carrick-on-Shannon Train Station
Irish Rail have announced that all remaining departures for today on all routes - DART, Dublin Commuter, Intercity, Cork Commuter and Regional - are now suspended for the remainder of today, due to weather warnings for Hurricane Ophelia.
It is hoped to resume services from first trains on Tuesday, October 17 on all routes. However, this is dependent on any fallen trees, debris or other damage being cleared from lines.
All trains cancelled this eve Mon 16th October. Services resume Tues 17th Oct subject to line inspections https://t.co/ZOHwurtrN3 #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/I0okamGMts— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 16, 2017
