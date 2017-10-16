#OPHELIA: All RehabCare and National Learning Network centres to remain closed on Tuesday, October 17
Storm Ophelia
Due to road closures, power outages and the need to assess possible structural damage following today’s storm, all RehabCare and National Learning Network centres across the country will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, October 17).
Rehab Group residential services will continue to operate and Rehab Enterprises sites will open, but staff should not travel if hazardous.
