Leitrim County Council confirm additional roads impassable due to Ophelia
Leitrim County Council have announced details of further roads which are currently impassable as a result of damage caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia.
As a result of fallen trees the Canal Road, Battlebridge and Killashandra Road, Ballinamore are currently closed.
The road from Leitrim Village to Carrick-on-Shannon is partially blocked with Leitirm County Council road crews currently on their way to the scene at the entrance to Liscarra.
