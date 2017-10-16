Leitrim County Council confirm additional roads impassable due to Ophelia

Leitrim County Council have announced details of further roads which are currently impassable as a result of damage caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia.

As a result of fallen trees the Canal Road, Battlebridge and Killashandra Road, Ballinamore are currently closed.

The road from Leitrim Village to Carrick-on-Shannon is partially blocked with Leitirm County Council road crews currently on their way to the scene at the entrance to Liscarra.