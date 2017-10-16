OPHELIA: Bus Eireann to resume all services except school transport tomorrow

Bus Éireann plan to operate a full schedule of services tomorrow (October 17) from 5am with the exception of services provided under the School Transport Scheme. This is due to the decision of the Department of Education and Skills that all schools should remain closed tomorrow.

This resumption includes all Bus Éireann services, the Expressway network, Eurolines and GoBÉ services.

However, customers should expect some disruption to some services in areas where the worst damage has been caused by the storm. This may include diversions, delays or cancellations. We will be guided by the advice of local authorities or other bodies regarding roads that are affected.

Updates will be provided on www.buseireann.ie and on Twitter and Facebook @buseireann and to local, regional and national media – as soon as the position becomes clearer.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said "we apologise for any inconvenience caused but safety is the utmost priority at this time."

