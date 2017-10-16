#Ophelia

Storm Ophelia's force felt in Leitrim Village as traffic lights left out of order

Traffic lights in Leitrim Village

Leitrim County Council have advised motorists that the traffic lights in Leitrim Village are out of order.

Members of the public are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary journeys until Storm Ophelia passes.