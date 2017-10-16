#Ophelia
Storm Ophelia's force felt in Leitrim Village as traffic lights left out of order
Traffic lights in Leitrim Village
Leitrim County Council have advised motorists that the traffic lights in Leitrim Village are out of order.
Members of the public are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary journeys until Storm Ophelia passes.
Traffic lights in Leitrim Village are out Please drive carefully if you need to travel @aaroadwatch @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/PKAuWhhD2U— Leitrim Co Council (@leitrimcoco) October 16, 2017
