#OPHELIA: Great news students, NUI Galway will reopen tomorrow!
NUI Galway
NUI Galway will reopen tomorrow Tuesday, 17th October and all lctures will go ahead as planned.
Conferring ceremonies will also go ahead as scheduled for the remainder of the week, with today’s (Monday, October 16) postponed ceremonies taking place this Saturday (21st October).
As this remains an ongoing weather event, the campus community is urged to continue to follow @meteireann forecasts and take heed of safety advice.
