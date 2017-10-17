OPHELIA: Minister for Health has warned of some disruption to services in coming days

Minister for Health, Simon Harris has thanked staff in the health services for their exceptional work during Storm Ophelia.

"(Monday) has been a difficult and challenging (day) for our health services and I want to thank all of those who came to work and went above and beyond," he said.

"We do expect some continued disruption over the coming days but we can expect a gradual return to normal services and that is now our priority."

Minister Harris said that if you have an appointment today (Tuesday, October 17), turn up as planned unless you hear otherwise.

He stressed that, in the event of a cancellation, patients will be contacted.

People can expect some delays in their appointments and discharges from hospitals over the next few days, he added noting the main focus of community services today and in the coming days will be dealing with the most vulnerable patients.

Noting that Emergency Departments and GPs are expected to be very busy following the disruption of yesterday, Minister Harris asked people who don't have an appointment and whose issue isn't urgent, to refrain from attending their GP or local hospital.