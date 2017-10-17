Tuesday's local death notices - October 17

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Oliver McTiernan, Dernageer, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Oliver McTiernan, Dernageer, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Tuesday, in St. Hugh’s Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Hubert (Hugh) Fowley, Leixlip, Co. Kildare / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Hubert (Hugh) Fowley, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, October 13th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C Nursing Home, Straffan. , beloved husband of the late Helen (Nelly), dear father of Tina and predeceased by his brothers Sean and Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Tina, sisters Patsy, Cassie, Margaret, Marion and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. R.I.P. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Phillip Murphy, Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo on Friday, 13th October 2017. Loving brother of Kathleen, Maureen and Dolores, and brother in-law Austin. Sadly missed by his partner Millie, and stepdaughters Jane and Karen, grandchildren Rebecca, and Kieran, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Manchester. R.I.P. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Tuesday evening from 4.30 until 6.30pm, arriving St.Joseph's Church, Cloonloo at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.