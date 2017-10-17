Schools to reopen tomorrow

Schools, VTOS and Youthreach centres will reopen tomorrow and school transport will be back in operation, subject to any damages experienced at a local level.

As always, schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to re-open.

For schools which require repairs, any non-State owned schools should in the first instance contact their Insurance Providers before contacting the Department regarding emergency funding, for any State owned buildings school authorities are free to apply for funding under my Departments Emergency Works Scheme.

The schemes circular and application form are available on the Departments website at:https://www.education.ie/en/Sc hools-Colleges/Services/Buildi ng-Works/Emergency-Works/ Emergency-Works.html. For phone queries the number to contact is 057-9325379/5414.

The Minister for Education and Skills would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all those principals, teachers, students and parents who co-operated fully with the safety measures in place over the past two days.